A Big Hit! TD Conference OFS Speakers Talk Orphan And Inactive Well Cleanup Program

The federal government’s $1.7 billion program to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C. remains a reason for optimism within the oilfield services space, heard this week’s TD Securities Inc. Virtual Energy Conference, although the money is taking some time to reach the companies that need it.

