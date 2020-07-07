The DOB Backstory: Shell Oil Group To End ‘Sideline’ Sitting In Alberta

This week’s DOB Backstory comes from a Oct. 19, 1948 article in the Daily Oil Bulletin. The Royal Dutch Shell Group intends to end two years of what might be termed ‘sideline sitting’ in Alberta and get back into the oil game in this province with vigour.

