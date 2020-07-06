Gas EOR In Tight Unconventionals — Present And Future, Presented By Mathias Lia Carlsen, Whitson

EOR has made its debut in shale oil fields, however it's still in its infancy. With a little more experience and new technology on the horizon, more consistent positive returns are just around the corner. It's not a question of if, but when it will become ubiquitous. This session will focus on gas EOR – what's important and why, and share some injection-driven stories.

Limited availability. Registration will close on July 08, 2020 at 15:00.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, July 09, 2020 (from 10h00 to 10h40)

