Despite $526 Million Net Loss, Imperial Able To ‘Weather’ Q2 Storm

The effect of COVID-19 and the current business environment on supply and demand patterns negatively impacted Imperial Oil Limited’s second quarter financial and operating results.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more