Tervita Benefits From Feds’ Orphan Well Program; Company Sees Less Revenue For Q2 2020

Tervita Corporation’s industrial service line results for Q2 2020 benefitted from the federal government’s $1.7 billion orphan and inactive well abandonment and site rehabilitation program. The company is a prime contractor with Alberta’s Orphan Well Association (OWA) and British Columbia’s Oil and Gas Commission (OGC).

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more