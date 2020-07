Peabody ‘Certainly Disappointed’ In Deutsche Bank Anti-Oilsands Decision But It Won’t Affect Husky

Although he was “certainly disappointed” when Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank announced Tuesday it won’t back new oilsands projects, Husky Energy Inc. CEO Rob Peabody said the move won’t affect the company.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more