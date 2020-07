Crescent Point Expects Capital Spending At Low End Of Guidance

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says its capital expenditures for the year are trending to the lower end of its guidance of $650–$700 million due to expected well cost savings of over 10 per cent in 2020.

