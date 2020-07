The DOB Backstory: Alberta Government Wants Pacific Coast Oil Line Over Most Economic Route

This week’s DOB Backstory comes from an April 28, 1951 article in the Daily Oil Bulletin. The Alberta government believes that the proposed Alberta-Pacific Coast crude oil pipe “should follow a route determined by a competent authority as the most economic and otherwise advantageous.”

