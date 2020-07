Secure Expects Fixed Cost Reductions To Last

Through organizational and structural changes, Secure Energy Services Inc. expects the reductions made to its fixed cost structure will result in annualized savings to adjusted EBITDA in excess of $40 million, the majority of which is expected to remain regardless of increases in activity levels.

