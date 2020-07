PSAC Reduces Drilling Activity Forecast; Uncertainty Persists

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is decreasing its forecasted number of wells to be rig released across Canada for 2020 to 2,800 from 3,100 in its April update.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more