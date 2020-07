Ovintiv Has ‘High Confidence’ In Outlined Scenarios Amid Pandemic Will Come To Fruition

Ovintiv Inc. says recent operating results have helped confirm key financial and operating assumptions behind the future "scenarios" the company outlined in May 2020 in response to the COVID-9 pandemic.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more