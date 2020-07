Heavy Volumes Rebound For Enbridge

Heavy crude volumes have rebounded on the Enbridge Inc. Mainline and heavy capacity is being fully utilized in July as refining demand picked up in the United States Midwest and Gulf Coast, the company said today.

