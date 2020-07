Enbridge Executive To Retire

John Whelan, the executive vice-president and chief development officer of Enbridge Inc., will retire effective Oct. 31, 2020 with his role to be filled by current members of the executive leadership team, the company has announced.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more