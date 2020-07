Unprecedented Times Make It A Tough Go For Crude Price Forecasters

While the outlook for crude oil pricing has improved in recent weeks, commodity price forecasting remains subject to “heightened levels of uncertainty” because mitigation and reopening efforts related to COVID-19 continue to evolve,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says in its July Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO).

