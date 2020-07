MEG’s Response To COVID Helps Contain Q2 Storm

MEG Energy Corp., like other Canadian oilsands producers, was hit hard by the COVID-19-related price shock in the second quarter of 2020, but a vigorous hedging initiative, reduced capital spending and across-the-board salary reductions allowed it to contain its financial losses.

