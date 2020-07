Transition Matters: O’Regan, Savage Talk Canada’s Energy Future During Avatar Session

Using renewables such as wind turbines to electrify upstream oil and gas operations would allow for oil extraction with lower emissions per bbl, says Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan. He believes for Canada to attract investment in an increasingly environmentally-conscious world, such “outside-the-box” thinking is necessary.

