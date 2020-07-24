Trican Says Dusterhoft To Step Down, Fedora Appointed CEO

Dale Dusterhoft will step down as president, chief executive officer and director of Trican Well Service Ltd. after 11 years at the helm.

The board has appointed Bradley Fedora as president and CEO.

Fedora will relinquish his chairman of the board position but will continue as a director. He joined the Trican board in July 2017 following the completion of the merger of Canyon Services Group Inc. with Trican.

Dusterhoft will continue in his current position and assist with this leadership transition, with Fedora’s appointment becoming effective Sept. 1, 2020.

Lead director G. Allen Brooks will temporarily chair the board of directors and the board will seek to appoint a permanent chair in due course.

Dusterhoft joined Trican at its inception in 1996 and was appointed CEO on Aug. 1, 2009.