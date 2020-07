Second Half To Remain Volatile, Downstream Will Lead When Recovery Begins: Suncor CEO

The back half of 2020 will “continue to be volatile” on many fronts as the evolving situation with COVID-19 continues to have widespread implications for Suncor Energy Inc.’s business environment, operations and financial condition, says the company’s top executive.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more