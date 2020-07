B.C. Carrying Out Ambitious Plan To Manage Orphan Wells: BCOGC Director

British Columbia is carrying out “its most ambitious plan to date” when it comes to orphan well management, as the province aims to abandon approximately 100 wells with support from northeastern B.C. service providers.

