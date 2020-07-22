Virtual Event: Amazon Culture Of Innovation July 28



Join us for an executive virtual event designed for innovators and change-makers.

In this session, AWS Head of World Wide Digital Innovation, Richard Halkett, will share how to innovate like Amazon and how to increase the pace of innovation across your organization, by using technology as a utility.

Content will focus on providing ideas that will allow you to:

● Innovate faster and at scale

● Solve problems quickly while delighting customers

● Bring your big ideas to life and stay ahead of change

Date: Tue. July 28, 2020

Time: 12:00-1:00pm EST | 9:00-10:00 am PST

Register here to attend this free webinar for decision-makers like you.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centers globally.

AWS allows Oil and Gas companies to streamline and reinvent complex, customized IT workflows to thrive despite low prices, shrinking margins, and market volatility. Explorers can extract deep insights faster to improve field planning, geoscientists can run more demanding HPC workflows and identify potential reservoirs faster and cheaper, and refineries can optimize production with predictive maintenance and predictive inventory planning. Energize the Oil & Gas business and kick start innovation with Amazon Web Services.