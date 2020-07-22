Understanding The New Fisheries Act And The Implications To Surface Water Users In AB & BC, Presented By Robert Best, Integrated Sustainability

In February of 2018, the Government of Canada introduced proposed amendments to the Fisheries Act, to improve the protection of fish and fish habitat. Those proposed amendments received royal assent and became law in June of 2019 and came into force as of 28 August 2019.

There have been many notable changes to the Fisheries Act, including the removal of avoiding "serious harm to fish" and reverting back to language that includes avoiding the harmful alteration, disruption, or destruction of fish habitat (HADD). While the intention of the Fisheries Act has not changed, the interpretation and related mitigations required to comply with the new Fisheries Act can be challenging to understand. The intention of this discussion is to provide attendees with a broad understanding of the changes to the Fisheries Act, while discussing some of the potential impacts to various water users, industries, activities, or undertakings, with a focus on the oil and gas sector in Alberta and British Columbia. A case study focusing on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO's) Request for Review process, for water withdrawals, will be presented.

Limited availability. Registration will close on July 29, 2020 at 15:00.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, July 30, 2020 (from 10h00 to 10h40)

