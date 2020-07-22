ConocoPhillips To Acquire Liquids-Rich Montney Acreage From Kelt

ConocoPhillips today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire additional Montney acreage from Kelt Exploration Ltd. for cash consideration of approximately US$375 million before customary adjustments, plus the assumption of approximately US$30 million in financing obligations for associated partially owned infrastructure.

The acquisition includes 140,000 net acres in the liquids-rich Montney at Inga-Fireweed, which is directly adjacent to the company’s existing Montney position.

The transaction increases the company’s Montney acreage position to 295,000 net acres with 100 per cent working interest. Key attributes for the transaction include:

Adds over one billion boe (BBOE) of high-value resource with an all-in cost of supply of mid-$30s (WTI basis).

The acquisition cost is approximately US$2-$4/bbl on a WTI cost of supply basis, depending on pace of development.

Increases exposure to the core of the liquids-rich Montney acreage.

Production associated with the acquired asset is approximately 15,000 boe/d.

Adds over 1,000 high-quality well locations.

Increases scale, which will drive supply chain and offtake improvements.

Transaction economics do not assume any incremental capital investments are made in the Montney in the next several years.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. The effective date for the transaction is July 1, 2020.

“We have tracked and analyzed this adjacent acreage position for a long time,” said Matt Fox, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of ConocoPhillips.

“It represents a high-value extension of our existing Montney position, and we’re pleased to capture this opportunity at an attractive cost of supply that meets our criteria for resource additions. The transaction provides operating scale and flexibility to create significant value for shareholders by applying our drilling and completion techniques on this asset and optimizing our future overall Montney development plans.”

Separately, the company announced that it initiated production from its Montney development in the first quarter of 2020. Production continues to ramp up from the company’s first multi-well pad.

Fox continued: “Our current Montney development is performing according to our projections and plans. We’re still in the process of bringing our initial wells online, and early results are encouraging. We have confirmed the liquids-rich nature of the play and also confirmed that transferring the drilling and completion techniques we’re employing in the U.S. Big 3 can add significant rate and recovery potential to the play. We view the Montney as a very attractive long-term asset and today’s announcement gives us significant running room at a very attractive all-in cost.”

Kelt’s remaining assets

Kelt said its Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart assets in B.C. are held its wholly owned subsidiary, Kelt Exploration (LNG) Ltd.

The company said it will receive cash proceeds of C$510.0 million, prior to closing adjustments, and ConocoPhillips will assume certain specific financial obligations related to the Inga assets in the amount of approximately C$41.0 million.

All of the company’s remaining British Columbia assets, including the Montney lands at Oak/Flatrock will remain with Kelt LNG.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, including under the Competition Act (Canada). Closing is expected to occur on or around Aug. 21, 2020.

Kelt said it has a large inventory of future drilling locations for which the net present value was not being reflected in the company's current valuation.

As a result, the company’s board of directors has determined that the sale of its Inga assets, representing a monetization of approximately 27 per cent of the company’s Montney acreage, is an opportunity to bring forward the value of certain assets and at the same time put the company in a position of increased financial strength during an uncertain economic environment.

The company’s remaining Montney land holdings of 374,528 net acres (585 net sections) continues to place it as one of the largest Montney players in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Kelt will continue to monitor oil and gas prices and watch for improvements in the economic outlook, as the company expects to be in a strong financial position to re-commence drilling and completion operations at Wembley/Pipestone (Alberta) where the company owns 107,155 net acres (167 sections) of Montney rights, at Oak/Flatrock (British Columbia) where the company owns 203,661 net acres (318 sections) of Montney rights and in Alberta where the company owns 74,719 net acres (116 sections) of Charlie Lake rights.

Kelt, pro-forma the completion of the sale of its Inga assets, will be in a strong financial position with no debt.