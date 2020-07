Zero Methane Emissions Goal Could Make Canada A World Leader, Should Be Prioritized: Analyst

Targeting methane emissions from Canada’s conventional oil and gas sector, to bring them down to zero by 2030, could draw investment, create jobs and make the country a world leader in clean oil production, an analyst told a Petroleum Technology Canada Alliance (PTAC) webinar this month.

