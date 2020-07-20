Virtual Event: Amazon Culture Of Innovation July 28

Join us for an executive virtual event designed for innovators and change-makers.

In this session, AWS Head of World Wide Digital Innovation, Richard Halkett, will share how to innovate like Amazon and how to increase the pace of innovation across your organization, by using technology as a utility.

Content will focus on providing ideas that will allow you to:

● Innovate faster and at scale

● Solve problems quickly while delighting customers

● Bring your big ideas to life and stay ahead of change

Date: Tue. July 28, 2020

Time: 12:00-1:00pm EST | 9:00-10:00 am PST

