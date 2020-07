Ensign Acquires Halliburton’s 40% Ownership In Trinidad Drilling International

Ensign Energy Services Inc. acquired Halliburton Company's 40 per cent ownership in the joint venture operating under the name Trinidad Drilling International (TDI), which owns and operates five drilling rigs in Mexico, Kuwait and Bahrain.

