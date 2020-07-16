2020 — CSUR Virtual Field Trip

August 13, 2020

Montney Formation analogues in 3D: a virtual field trip to Kananaskis and beyond!

The Lower Triassic Montney Formation is one of the most significant unconventional reservoirs in western Canada. It occurs only in the subsurface, but the age-equivalent Sulphur Mountain Formation outcrops in several areas in Alberta. Most of us have examined the Montney on logs, or even in core, but outcrops around Kananaskis and Canmore provide us with an unparalleled window into its three dimensional character.

From the comfort of your own home you will be able to explore a series of fascinating, little known field localities that reveal the stratigraphy, the cyclicity and sedimentology of the Montney's sister Formation. Fascinating examples of sedimentary structures and fossils will impress even the seasoned geologist. However the quality of the exposures, married with the experience of your field guide, allow the associated concepts to be explained so that non geologists will also learn how to interpret these rocks.

Innovative videos, shot in the field with explanatory commentary, will be interspersed with pictorial slides and Montney core examples that help to elucidate the character of this often enigmatic geological interval. There will also be the chance to ask questions and explore how the varied, shoreface depositional settings influence reservoir development, and may affect drilling strategies. You will leave this session feeling like you have spent a thoroughly rewarding day in the field, brimful with ideas to take back to the workplace.

PRESENTER: Jon Noad, SediMental Services

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 (from 10h00 to 11h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website