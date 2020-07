Commitment To Responsible Development May Garner Support For Fort McKay Oilsands Mining Project

As chief executive officer of the Fort McKay First Nation’s newly-created position of oilsands development and sustainability, Alvaro Pinto is determined that the nation will be a leader in the responsible development of its own oilsands lease.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more