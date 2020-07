Canadian Centre For Energy Information Looking To Launch Initial Website Soon

Statistics Canada has the governance structure established for the new Canadian Centre for Energy Information (CCEI) and is expected to roll out the initial incarnation of the website by late summer or early fall.

