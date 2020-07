Chemistry Industry Encouraged By New Alberta Incentive Program

The Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program (APIP) announced Thursday by the Alberta government will “move the needle” when it comes to attracting major new petrochemical projects, says an industry official.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more