Energy Industry Spending Down 31 Per Cent In 2019; To Decline Further For 2020: AER

Total Alberta capital expenditures in oil, natural gas and oilsands fell by 31 per cent in 2019 to $18.9 billion from $27.5 billion in 2018 although global capital spending was up, says the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) in its annual energy outlook.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more