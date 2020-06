New Regulation Exempts Some NL Offshore Exploratory Drilling From Federal Impact Assessment

Exploratory drilling projects in the offshore area east of Newfoundland and Labrador that were included in a regional assessment will not have to undergo a project-specific federal impact assessment, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has announced.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more