Court File Number 2001-06997

IN THE COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF ALBERTA

JUDICIAL CENTRE OF CALGARY

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985,

c C-36, as amended

AND IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPROMISE OR ARRANGEMENT OF

BOW RIVER ENERGY LTD.

On June 1, 2020, the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta granted an order (the “CCAA Initial Order”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in respect of Bow River Energy Ltd. providing various relief including, but not limited to, an initial stay of proceedings through to June 11, 2020. BDO Canada Limited was appointed as monitor (the “Monitor”). The CCAA Initial Order can be accessed by referring to the Monitor’s website at https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/extranets/bowriver/ (the “Website”). Interested parties are encouraged to check the Website regularly for updates as to the status of the proceedings. For further information, please contact Lorry Fritsche, of BDO Canada Limited, at 403-536-8507 or by email at lfritsche@bdo.ca.

#110, 5800 - 2nd Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2H 0H2 Tel: 403-777-9999, Fax: 403-640-0591