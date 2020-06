Western Energy Receives Extension To Payment Due Date For Second Lien Credit Facility

Western Energy Services Corp. and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, the lender under its second lien credit facility, have agreed to amend the second lien facility credit agreement to provide that the payment of interest and a portion of principal that Western would have been required to pay on July 2, 2020 will now be due on Sept. 1, 2020.

