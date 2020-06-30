New CRIN 'Accelerating Novel Hydrocarbon Recovery Technology Development And Innovation' Report Ready For Download

Global demand for low-cost, low-carbon energy is challenging the future prosperity of Canada’s hydrocarbon sector, says a new report.

There is an urgent need for the innovation ecosystem to come together to identify key industry priorities and speed technology development to meet this challenge.

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN), Canada’s hydrocarbon production and use innovation network, recognizes the pace of progress from the laboratory to field needs to increase dramatically.

CRIN launched its Novel Hydrocarbon Extraction theme area to identify and rapidly advance oil and gas production technology innovations that improve both economic and environmental performance.

This report, based on a survey and workshop involving key representatives from the different sectors of the innovation ecosystem, is an early piece of this ongoing initiative, with the goals of: identifying and prioritizing optimal practices (behaviours and processes) for each stakeholder group; building and developing relationships between stakeholder groups; identifying industry priorities and communicating those priorities to all stakeholders; and building a journey plan for the future.

Download the report here.