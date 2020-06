Contested Case Hearing To Be Held For Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Water Permit

Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement project faces a further permitting delay with a decision by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), following a public comment period, to conduct a contested case hearing regarding the company’s 401 water quality certificate permit.

