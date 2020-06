Saturn Issues Stock Options

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has approved an option grant to certain members of management (excluding the CEO) an aggregate total of 3.875 million stock options at a price of 10 cents per common share.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more