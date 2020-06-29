In The Matter Of The Receivership Of BOS Solutions

Notice of Sale

On 4 May 2020, Ernst & Young Inc. was appointed as the court-appointed Receiver (the “Receiver”) of BOS Solutions Ltd., BOS Solutions Inc., BOS LeaseCo LLC, BOS Solutions Real Estate Inc., and BOS USHoldCo Inc., (collectively "BOS Solutions”), pursuant to an order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. On 19 May 2020, the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division recognized the receivership proceedings under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code and ordered permanent relief via a Foreign Main Order. Publicly available information about the receivership proceedings, including copies of the court orders, can be found on the Receiver’s website, which is located at: www.ey.com/ca/BOSSolutions.

Company Information

BOS Solutions is a provider of customizable and scalable liquids-solids separation services, offering patented, proprietary processes and equipment to recycle drilling fluids, reduce associated waste for disposal and provide customers with an environmental solution that reduces waste disposal costs. The Company is headquartered in Houston, TX with additional offices throughout Texas, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Alberta, Canada.

Sales Process

Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. and Ernst & Young Corporate Finance (Canada) Inc. (collectively, “EYO”) has been retained by the Receiver to act as Sales Agent to sell the business assets of the Company and to solicit proposals from qualified interested parties (the “Sale Process”). The deadline to submit binding proposals is July 17, 2020.

Those interested in participating in the Sale Process through an asset bid for all or select components of BOS’s business operations or assets can contact the Sales Agent, c/o Andrew O’Dell, at (780) 412-2376 or at andrew.odell@ca.ey.com.

Ernst & Young Inc.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

Acting in its capacity as Receiver of BOS Solutions

And not in its personal or corporate capacity

© 2020 Ernst & Young Inc. All rights reserved.