STP Launches New EHS Audit Protocols For Oil And Petroleum Refining

STP ComplianceEHS (STP) has released new environmental, health and safety (EHS) audit protocols for Ontario and Alberta Oil and Petroleum Refining.

These audit protocols cover relevant federal and provincial EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current releases is April 2020. Specific topics cover Water Resources and Air Emissions.

Each protocol section begins with an introduction that includes detailed applicability questions, a list of key topics covered, and a summary description of the various regulations covered, plus a list of information and documents to assemble in advance of an audit. This is followed by a rulebook that contains a comprehensive series of audit questions relating to the applicable legislation. Important clarifying information is furnished in the “Guide Note” to a particular question.

The protocols also cover several federal and provincial regulations for liquid fuels that establish requirements for fuel producers and suppliers relating to gasoline volatility, bio-based content of gasoline and diesel, renewable fuel content, benzene in gasoline, and sulphur in gasoline and diesel.

“We are delighted to have released these products and to expand into new markets,” said Gail Ankiewicz, President of STP ComplianceEHS.

“We’re a client-focused firm dedicated to making sure you get the most out of our products. We continue to make our core focus developing the EHS protocols to help organizations meet their obligation to comply with federal and provincial environmental laws. We are leveraging our market expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to our clients. This creates entirely new opportunities for our current and new customers.“

Release notes for both products can be obtained at: https://stphub.stpehs.com/index.php/landing-page/