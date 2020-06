In-service Dates Revised For Six NGTL Projects

Based on its recent capacity optimization open season, TC Energy Corporation has revised in-service dates for six projects on its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System, including the North Central Corridor expansion and the Groundbirch Mainline Loop’s Sunrise and proposed Saturn sections.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more