Certificate Of Need Confirmed For Line 3 Replacement

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has voted to deny petitions for reconsideration of certificate of need (CN), environmental impact statement (EIS) and route permit (RP) documents for Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement project.

