Global Slowdown Hits Calfrac Revenue, Profit

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. posted a loss of $122.86 million in the first quarter of 2020 as revenue fell 36 per cent to $305.52 million from $475.01 million amid a slowdown in the global economy from COVID-19 and the effects of the price war on the oil industry.

