Free Rein Completes Strategic Joint Venture Partnership For New Water Disposal Site In Golden Spike Area

Calgary, AB - Free Rein Resources Ltd. (“Free Rein”), a private oil and gas exploration company with operations in Central Alberta, announces the completion of the Joint Venture Partnership with Nucor Environmental Service Ltd. (“NES”) to construct a water disposal site located between Devon and Spruce Grove in Alberta.

NES will begin constructing the site in June 2020, and will begin operations late July 2020.

This site will commence with ‘Class II’ injection wells:

Class II: used for the injection or disposal of produced water (brine) or brine equivalent fluids.

Fall 2020 Class 1B wells will be in operation for injection:

Class 1B: Wells used for the disposal of produced water, specific common oilfield waste streams, and waste streams meeting specific criteria.

Nucor Environmental Solutions is a Canadian-based company specializing in Abatement, Emergency Response and Industrial Cleaning. With years of experience and ingenuity on complex and demanding projects, they provide a wide range of industrial and commercial services. With offices across Canada, the team at NES is specialized and expertly trained to handle any project. They provide 24-hour service, 7 days a week and have the ability to mobilize personnel and equipment nationwide on land or on water. For more information regarding Nucor Environmental Solutions, visit their website at www.nucorenv.ca

Call Eli Hazlehurst 1.778.908.7031 elih@nucorenv.ca at NES today to inquire about rates and availability for all of your water disposal needs.