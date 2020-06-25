Notice Of Sale And Investment Solicitation Process (“SISP”) Re Tartan Completion Systems Inc. (“TCSI”)

In accordance with a Court Order dated June 9, 2020, MNP Ltd., in its capacity as the Proposal Trustee under the Notice of Intention to make a Proposal pursuant to the Bankruptcy Act regarding TCSI is conducting the sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) relating to the business and/or assets of the TSCI’s oilfield completion and downhole tool assets and intellectual property. Interested parties are invited to review the SISP information summary on our webpage at https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/Engagements/tartan-completion-systems-inc.

To receive access to the confidential information memorandum and access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of the non-disclosure agreement attached to the SISP information summary must be completed and returned to Rick Anderson via email at rick.anderson@mnp.ca.

Binding Offers must be delivered, mailed or emailed so as to be received by the Proposal Trustee on or before 5:00 pm Mountain Standard Time on July 31, 2020.

DOB Classifieds

If you have property to sell, need office space, require staff or want to let operators know about a new service, use the DOB classifieds to get your message quickly to oil and gas companies in Canada. Classifieds cost $75 + GST. Email ads to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.