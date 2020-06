Sask. Project To Extract Hydrogen From Oil Reservoirs

Proton Technologies will deploy its patented process to extract hydrogen from existing oil reservoirs, while carbon dioxide will remain trapped in the ground, the Saskatchewan government announced this morning.

