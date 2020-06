Net Zero Crucial To Oil And Gas Industry, Says O’Regan

The Canadian oil and gas industry needs “net-zero” emissions which has now become a tool for competitiveness, not only a tool for the environment and the “right thing to do,” Canada’s natural resources minister said Monday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more