TC Energy Reports Results Of Conversion Privilege For Series 3 And Series 4 Preferred Shares

TC Energy Corporation announced that 401,590 of its 8.53 million fixed rate cumulative redeemable first preferred shares, Series 3, have been elected for conversion on June 30, 2020, on a one-for-one basis, into floating rate cumulative redeemable first preferred shares, Series 4.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more