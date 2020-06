Petrus Receives Extension To Borrowing Base Agreement

Petrus Resources Ltd.’s syndicate of lenders has extended the borrowing base termination date on its revolving credit facility agreement from June 22, 2020 to June 29, 2020.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more