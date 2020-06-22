Petroleum Engineering Consulting Services Online Training Courses
PMG has decided to take the lead in online training activities, by announcing our new feature:
“Pay only for what you need”
Our online training programs are now include the following options:
1. Offering several “Live” full training courses
2. Offering on-demand “Recorded” training courses, to access 24/7 at your convenience.
3. You can now “pick & choose” the sections you are interested in and only pay for what you attend for on-demand courses.
Currently, we have four online courses that are available both “Live” and on-demand “Recorded”, as follow:
1. Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs
2. Overview of Well Injection Tests
3. Waterflood Management
4. Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers
For more information, please visit our web: http://www.petromgt.com/or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences