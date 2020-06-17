New Twist On Geothermal With Roots In Canadian Oilpatch Set To Spread Worldwide

In searching for the next breakthrough in geothermal energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc came up with a top ten list of what was holding geothermal energy back. As a clean source of baseload power and heat, geothermal has the unique ability to fill the intermittency gap left by those other clean sources of power — wind and solar. But unlike those sources — which have undergone exponential growth — geothermal has failed to launch in a significant way.

