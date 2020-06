Calfrac Reconfirms Delay In Filing Q1 2020 Financial Statements And MD&A

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it is continuing to rely on ASC Blanket Order 51-517, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, to postpone the filing of its interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, and associated MD&A.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more